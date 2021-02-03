Spartak Moscow's summer signing Victor Moses has dedicated his first Russian Premier League goal to End SARS protesters in Nigeria.

Ex-Spartak Moscow president Andrei Chervichenko is unimpressed by the standard of play of on-loan Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses.

Chervichenko has urged the club management not to go further in dealing with the ex-Super Eagles forward.

Moses is on-loan at Spartak from Chelsea and the deal includes a permanent option.


But Chervichenko told Sport-Express: “We need to see how the situation will develop. If the amount for Moses is more than three million (euros), then it’s a laugh. Since Victor does not show anything extraordinary. Spartak has enough of its own talents, which, with a certain level of trust, will play no worse.

“I think that Moses does not see the RPL as a place to give all his best. He is about 30 years old, calmly, without straining, finishing the game in Russia, the money is paid. He will live and rejoice.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories