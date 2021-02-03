



Ex-Spartak Moscow president Andrei Chervichenko is unimpressed by the standard of play of on-loan Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses.

Chervichenko has urged the club management not to go further in dealing with the ex-Super Eagles forward.

Moses is on-loan at Spartak from Chelsea and the deal includes a permanent option.





But Chervichenko told Sport-Express: “We need to see how the situation will develop. If the amount for Moses is more than three million (euros), then it’s a laugh. Since Victor does not show anything extraordinary. Spartak has enough of its own talents, which, with a certain level of trust, will play no worse.

“I think that Moses does not see the RPL as a place to give all his best. He is about 30 years old, calmly, without straining, finishing the game in Russia, the money is paid. He will live and rejoice.”