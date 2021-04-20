



The Spanish government has expressed opposition to the new European Super League and called on the breakaway clubs to negotiate with the likes of Uefa and LaLiga.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the 12 clubs to have announced the formation of a lucrative breakaway league that would be almost entirely closed to other teams and undermine the existing structures of European football.

“The government of Spain does not support the initiative to create a football Super League promoted by several European clubs, including three Spanish ones, because it understands that it has been conceived and proposed without the agreement of the sport’s national and international organisations,” a statement from the Spanish government read on Monday.





Uefa, along with the federations and leagues in England, Spain and Italy, have said teams and players that play in the new league will not be allowed to participate in other domestic and international competitions.

According to the statement, Spain’s Minister for Culture and Sport, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, spoke with the presidents of Uefa, the Spanish football federation and Liga on Monday, as well as the presidents of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“The government of Spain, through its Minister for Culture and Sport, insists on a return to negotiation,” the statement continued.

“The government has confirmed the willingness of all parties to this negotiation in the talks held today with Minister Rodriguez Uribes and wants it to bear fruit with an agreement that is beneficial to all.”