Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played a cautious game as both teams wait to watch the other team’s mistake so as to take the chance.

Real Madrid played short pass around as against their counter-attack approach with Atletico Madrid in their usual defensive style.

No real chance was created and the no real threat on goal in the opening 45 minutes of play.

The second half was a bit open with both teams try to search for a goal, the best chance fell to the path of Federico Valverde but the midfielder was unable to the right contact on the ball as the ball hit his knee to go off the post.





Alvaro Morata had a clear chance to score from a close range but Thibaut Courtois denied the striker the chance to break the deadlock.

The full time ended 0-0 as the match progresses to extra-time. The first half of the extra time also ended goalless and towards the end of the second half Valverde clipped Alvaro Morata in a goal-bound move to prevent the former Real Madrid star from scoring.

The game heads into a penalty shoot-out and Real Madrid won the game on penalty shoot after 120 minutes without a goal.

Real Madrid converted all their spot-kicks while Atletico Madrid crash one against the woodwork and Thibaut Courtois make an excellent save to keep Thomas Partey shot off the goal.