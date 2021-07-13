Spanish star tells Arsenal he wants to quit Premier League

Hector Bellerin has told Arsenal he wants to leave the Premier League outfit for Italian topflight this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The right-back has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and Gianluca Di Marzio claims he is trying to push through a transfer to the Serie A club.

The report claims Arsenal are open to selling Bellerin, who is the longest-serving member of the Gunners squad and still has another two years left on his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also said to be interested in him.