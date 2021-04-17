



Kelechi Nwakali got on the score sheet again as he helped Alcorcon boost their survival chance with a 3-1 win at Lugo, in the Spanish second division on Saturday.

Just five days ago (Monday) Nwakali was on target in Alcorcon’s 2-1 home win against Castellon.

Against Lugo, Nwakali scored from the penalty spot with 10 minutes left in the game to make it 3-1 for his side.





It is his third goal in 12 league appearances for Alcorcon since joining them on loan from Huesca in January.

It is now back-to-back wins for Alcorcon who move out of the relegation zone to 17th place on 38 points.

They are two points from the drop in the 22-team league table.

Four teams, from 19th to 22nd, will drop down to the Spanish third-tier division.