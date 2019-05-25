Barcelona players attend a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports City in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona on May 24, 2019 on the eve of the 2019 Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) final football match between Barcelona and Valencia. Josep LAGO - AFP

Spanish police have detained 23 people in “incidents” in the southern city of Sevilla ahead of the Copa del Rey final that pits Barcelona against Valencia, they said on Saturday.

“Last night in Sevilla, police detained 23 people (who now won’t be able to go to the Copa del Rey final) and seized blunt objects during incidents in the Nervion area,” police tweeted.

Nervion houses the Sevilla FC stadium.

They added five police officers were slightly hurt.

A police spokesman could give no further details.

Local media, however, reported that those detained were members of the Boixos Nois, a group of ultra supporters of FC Barcelona.

Online sports site ElDesmarque reported they had been looking for a fight with ultra supporters of Sevilla.

