The Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) and Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets have said players are united against plans to stage a La Liga match in the United States.

It was reported last week that a game would be played in the U.S. as part of an agreement signed with Relevent, the company that runs the International Champions Cup.

Speaking after a meeting between captains from top division teams including Busquets on Wednesday, AFE president David Aganzo said their stance against La Liga’s plans was unanimous.

And in a video posted on AFE’s Twitter account, Busquets said: “We met at AFE with all the colleagues that represent all the clubs. We are all united.

“Unity gives strength and, as our president said, we are all rowing in the same direction, on the path we all want and that I believe corresponds with us and is best for football.”

Asked whether the players’ union was willing to strike after not being consulted by La Liga over its plans, Aganzo said he would not rule out such action if it was needed.

The AFE and La Liga have a meeting scheduled for September and Spain’s sports minister, Jose Guirao, has urged the sides to find a solution.

“They have to speak among themselves and reach an agreement,” he told radio station RAC 1. “When one travels abroad, what is known is our sportsmen, our teams … but if this creates conflict with the season ticket holders and players, it’s an issue.”

Cadena Ser reported that La Liga knows which two teams will play the league game in the United States and that the clubs in question have given their approval.

It said one of those clubs would be either Barcelona or Real Madrid, with the game being played in Miami.