The first El Clásico of the season will, according to the Spanish Football Federation, officially take place on December 18 after it was postponed from this coming weekend.

Barcelona were due to host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday but it was revealed last week that the fixture will be delayed due to ongoing unrest in the Catalan city.

But now, after days of talks, the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] have revealed that the game will take place on Wednesday December 18.

It doesn’t end there though, as LaLiga will now take that decision to court, as they want the match to take place on Saturday December 7.

LaLiga want the game to be played at the weekend to reach a larger TV audience, and are concerned that the December 18 date will overshadow that evening’s Copa del Rey fixtures.

There is no confirmation yet as to when LaLiga’s appeal will be heard.