<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A report that a certain Spanish manager died of coronavirus has surfaced in the media.

The report in the New York Times reported that Spanish coach Francisco Garcia is the first manager to die of the deadly coronavirus, according to report in New York Post.

Garcia was the youth team coach of Atletico Portada Alta, though he was aware of the fact that he has leukaemia and he was Aldo diagnosed with the symptoms of coronavirus.

Garcia was told to seek medical help after he had difficulty in breathing as reported by Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy.





Garcia was diagnosed with both coronavirus and pneumonia, but he was also suffering from leukaemia, according to the Independent.

Garcia was later pronounced dead and it was confirmed by the president of Atletico Portada Alta Pep Bueno.

Bueno confirmed he received a phone call that Garcia who previously trained is in an unstable situation and within the next hour the coach was no more after a great decline in his health situation.

Health officials have said the majority of COVID-19 casualties across the world have been among people who are older or have underlying health conditions.