Spanish Segunda Division side UD Almeria have officially announced the signing of Nigerian attacking midfielder Isah Aliyu on a five-year contract from Armenian Premier League side Lori Vanadzor.

The 20-year-old will remain at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos until the end of the 2023-2024 season as becoming second Nigeria to arrive Andalusian club after former Flying Eagles center-back Valentine Ozornwafor who join this summer on a season-long loan from Galatasaray.

Aliyu started his career with Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Remo Stars before joining Armenian Premier League side Lori Vanadzor, where he spent eighteen months a by making 50 appearances and contributed to 22 goals (10 goals,12 assists).

Almeria beat Huesca 1-0 in the Segunda Division encounter on Sunday as the Andalusian club remain third the log table.