



Spanish side UD Almeria has congratulated Sadiq Umar for his maiden invitation to Nigeria’s senior national team.

Umar was among the 24-man squad for the upcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.

The 24-year-old has netted 14 goals in 25 league appearances for Almeria since joining UD Almeria from Partizan Belgrade last summer.

After his invitation was made official, the club tweeted their congratulations:

🇳🇬 Our foward Sadiq Umar has been called up to the Nigeria National Team!

🦅 @NGSuperEagles will play two qualifiers matches for the African Cup of Nations against: 🇧🇯 Benin 27/3

🇱🇸 Lesotho 30/3 pic.twitter.com/3MWkyCuAzG — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) March 9, 2021

The Striker represented Nigeria at U-23 level and was part of the squad that won bronze-medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Uwmar played in all six of his team’s games and scored four goals to finish as Nigeria’s top scorer in the tournament.