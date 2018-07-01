Andres Iniesta, who scored Spain’s winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, has announced his retirement from international football following the team’s exit in Russia.

The 34-year-old came on as a substitute as Spain lost 4-3 on penalties to hosts Russia in the last 16 on Sunday.

It was Iniesta’s 131st and final game in a glittering career for his country.

“It is a reality that is my last match with the national team,” said the former Barcelona player.

Iniesta, who made his debut in 2006, also helped Spain win the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

“Sometimes the endings are not as one dreams,” he added. “It is the saddest day of my career.”