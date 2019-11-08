<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dinamo Zagreb starlet Dani Olmo has been called up to Spain’s senior squad for the first time ahead of the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania.

The 21-year-old is rewarded for a sustained period of impressive form, which began during the summer as Spain lifted the European Under-21 Championship held in Italy and San Marino.

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is also recalled after missing out on Robert Moreno’s previous squad, and he’s joined up front by Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer.

The feel good story continues for former Arsenal midfielder ​Santi Cazorla, as the veteran 34-year-old earns another call-up after returning to prominence with Villarreal.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, meanwhile, is included in the squad despite his recent injury problems, but Dani Ceballos and Jordi Alba miss out after recently picking up knocks for Arsenal and Barcelona.

​Isco and Koke are the most high profile omissions from the squad, while Diego Llorente, Sergio Reguilon, Pablo Sarabia and Luis Alberto miss out after being picked in La Roja’s previous squad.

23-Man Spain Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers vs Norway & Sweden

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Man Utd), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Roma)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Club), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Juan Bernat (PSG)

Midfielders: Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Man City), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Saul (Atletico Madrid), Thiago (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Rodrigo (Valencia), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Spain will face Malta in Cadiz on 15 November and Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid on 18 November.

La Furia Roja have already qualified for Euro 2020 after snatching a point at Sweden last time out, and come into the game having won six and drawn two of their eight qualifying fixtures to date.