Spain boss Luis Enrique ends Manchester United rumours

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure from Manchester United seemingly opened the door for Luis Enrique, but the Spain head coach is staying put.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique moved to end speculation over interest from Manchester United as he questioned reporters whether it was April Fools’ Day.

United announced on Sunday that they were parting ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 humiliation at Watford – their heaviest defeat against a promoted side since September 1989. Pressure had been building on Solskjaer since a 5-0 crushing by Liverpool on October 24, which was United’s largest margin of defeat at home to the Reds and the first time they had trailed by four goals at half-time in the Premier League.

Saturday’s demolition, which followed a home humbling against Manchester City prior to the international break, proved the final nail, and United are now in the market for a new boss, at least on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Reports have linked the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and, later, Luis Enrique to the role, with Cristiano Ronaldo said to want the former Barcelona coach to join him at Old Trafford. However, the Spain boss has quickly quashed any talk of a move as he expressed his desire to stay with the national team, who qualified for the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Sweden in the final Group B fixture.

Questioned on the speculation by La Sexta, Luis Enrique replied: “Is it April Fools’ Day today? I am already in the biggest team in Spain, the national team. We are 5,000 players, I have the players I want. What’s bigger than that? The future changes in 15 seconds. Now we have to enjoy ourselves, and I am happy where I am.”

Former midfielder Michael Carrick is set to take temporary charge of United, who travel to Villarreal in Tuesday’s Champions League clash before visiting Chelsea on Sunday.