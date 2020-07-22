



After a long battle with several of the biggest sides in England, including Manchester United, Southampton are expected to announce Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu as their newest centre-back in the near-future.

The Saints have activated his meagre £10.9m release clause and the Daily Mail claims they are expected to sign him to a four-year deal.





It’s being reported that the prospect of playing regular first-team football in the Premier League is what eventually won over the 21-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs on the planet.

Southampton are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, having conceded a whopping 59 goals this season (sixth-worst in PL), and Salisu may not be the only centre-back they sign this summer.

Salisu, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, has made a total of 34 career first-team appearances to date.