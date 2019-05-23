<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

English Premier League club, Southampton, have joined the chase for VFL Wolfsburg forward Victor Osimhen, who has been in terrific form as a loanee at Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi.

But the Saints have to pay a fee in the region of €12m to land the young Nigeria international this summer, according to Le Soir, cited by Sport Witness.

The 20-year-old is also being monitored by Javi Gracia’s Watford, Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan and Christophe Galtier’s Lille ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Osimhen has found the back of the net on 19 occasions for Sporting Charleroi in all competitions this season, as well as providing four assists.

However, according to a report in Le Soir , if any side is to lure the Nigerian away from his parent club this summer, they will have to offer at least €12m.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to add to his attacking ranks in the summer, with Southampton scoring just 45 times in 38 appearances in the Premier League.

Osimhen scored a brace to help Sporting Charleroi beat KV Kortkijk 2-1 on Monday to secure a place in final of the Belgian Europa League Playoffs.