Southampton have completed the signing of Augsburg defender Kevin Danso.

The club have announced the deal after the paperwork was successfully submitted prior to yesterday’s Premier League transfer deadline.

Danso joins on loan for the 2019/20 campaign with the Saints retaining an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

“I’m delighted to join a club that has produced a lot of great players,” Danso said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. Southampton is a great club, the manager is a great coach, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”