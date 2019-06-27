Southampton are considering a move for U-23 forward David Okereke as an alternative to Birmingham striker Che Adams.

Southampton are considering a move for U-23 forward David Okereke as an alternative to Birmingham striker Che Adams.

Birmingham have turned down two bid from The Saints including a latest £14m offer for the 22-goal top scorer for the Championship club.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to go ahead with the planned overhaul of his forward line, and now weighing up a move for Spezia forward Okerere, according to The Sun.

Saints’ first-choice is Adams, but Hasenhuttl has grown increasingly frustrated in their attempts to land the top goal poacher to added Mali winger Moussa Djenepo to his squad in a £14m move from Standard Liege.

Southampton have made a number of checks on Nigerian Under 23 international Okereke who scored 10 goals and set up 12 more in 30 appearances last season for Serie B side Spezia

His form has also alert Premier League sides of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Wolves but the Saints are apparently frontrunners.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories