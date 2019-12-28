<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has explained that Michael Obafemi will not start Saturday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The young forward netted the opening goal in the 2-0 win at Chelsea on Boxing Day, but with another game only 48 hours later, the Saints boss does not want to risk an injury to him.

Discussing any fitness concerns off the back of a huge effort at Stamford Bridge, Hasenhüttl said: “So far, I haven’t heard anything. Michael Obafemi I think, with his history of injuries, it is not a good idea to let him play tomorrow (today) again. I was happy he could do a good job yesterday.

“We will see with Longy out. You need every player here in this moment. We will have a look at how every player feels today and then we can decide.”

Hasenhüttl said ahead of Chelsea that he named top scorer Danny Ings as a substitute with an eye on starting him against Palace, and the Saints boss should also have Sofiane Boufal available if needed after his recovery from a toe injury.