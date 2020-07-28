



Southampton CEO Martin Semmens has confirmed the club are on the verge of signing exciting Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

The Saints are getting a huge bargain as the 21-year-old, who’s widely considered as one of the best young LaLiga talents, has a meagre £11m release clause that Southampton are set to activate.

“Most of the stuff you see on social media isn’t always true,” Semmens told BBC Radio Solent.

“This one probably has a bit more truth to it. It has been very clearly documented, to my surprise, exactly what has been happening.

“He is a player we have looked at for a long time, a really high-quality young player in Europe who would really add something to our squad.





“We are in a process and we hope that we are lucky enough to get him. We are very aware that some of the biggest and best clubs in Europe have looked for him.

“We offer him something different, which is a pathway to get better, physically, and technically playing in the first team in the Premier League.

“We hope that opportunity and the pathway we have shown for other players will attract him here, but we’ll know more soon.

“It would be truthful to say that we have had that discussion. These things are complicated, but it is fair to say to everyone that he is one we are looking very closely at.”

The Ghanaian is still considered a very raw talent as he only has 34 first-team appearances to his name.