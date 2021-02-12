



Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa could choose between Southampton, Brighton and Burnley after West Brom reportedly turned down the chance to sign him.

Musa failed to secure a short-term deal at West Brom following a week’s trial at the club.

Three Premier League clubs including his former club CSKA Moscow are said to be interested in his services.





The Express and Star say second-bottom West Brom tested out Musa but have limited scope financially.

That’s mainly because Allardyce was so busy adding to their wage bill in the January transfer window.

Versatile England star Ainsley Maitland-Niles headed the incoming list, on loan from Arsenal.

But four other players also arrived as the Baggies bid to bridge the 11-point gap to Prem safety.