South Korea have found a novel way to try to get one over their World Cup opponents – they have been wearing the wrong squad numbers in training.

They face Sweden in their World Cup Group F opener on Monday and hope they have perplexed the Scandinavians.

“We do it because European teams are watching us. This is one of the reasons.

“We want to confuse the Swedes,” South Korea coach Shin Tae Yong told a news conference on Sunday.

South Korea forward Son Heung Min has worn four different numbers in training, according to a journalist who addressed the coach.

World champions Germany and Mexico are the other two teams in Group F.