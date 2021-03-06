



The South American World Cup qualifiers scheduled for later this month have been cancelled after a number of Premier League teams said they would refuse to allow their players to travel.

Some countries in the continent are red listed as coronavirus hot-spots.

And players could have to quarantine upon arrival back in the UK and thus potentially miss games for their clubs.

As a result of this some managers insisted they would do everything in their power to prevent members of their squad from participating.





And following this pressure the matches which were due to be played at the end of this month in South America are to be rescheduled.

A statement released by organisers CONMEBOL on Saturday read: “The CONMEBOL Council has decided to suspend the double date of the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 scheduled for March. The decision is due to the impossibility of having all the South American players in a timely manner.

“FIFA will analyze the rescheduling of the date, in coordination with CONMEBOL and the member associations. Soon, the different options for holding the matches will be studied.”