



Mamelodi Sundown attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi will miss South Africa’s 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier against Nigeria next month at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg due to injury.

Vilakazi has been ruled out for up to six months after he ruptured his tendon while he was in action for the Bafana Bafana during a friendly match against SuperSport United at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg last Tuesday.

“I am not sure, but it looks like it’s the rest of the season. He’s got an Achilles tendon injury, so that’s a blow,” Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa stated on the club’ss official website.

Vilakazi has been a key figure for the Bafana Bafana in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

The former Bidvest Wits captain played for 65 minutes when the South Africans beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo last year June in the opening game of the qualifying series.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will also be without Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi who has been suspended after he got his second yellow card of the campaign in the 3-2 away win against Libya in Sfax , Tunisia, on Tuesday

The Super Eagles lead Group E with nine points from four games while South Africa are second with eight points also from four games.

Libya are third with four points after four games while Seychelles are bottom of the table with just one point.

A draw for Nigeria against South Africa in the fifth round of the AFCON qualifiers Group E would seal a place for the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON finals to be staged in Cameroon next summer.

Madagascar, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia are through to the group stages of the 2019 AFCON finals.