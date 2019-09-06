<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Refiloe Jane has become the first South African woman to move to Italy after completing her transfer to AC Milan.

The 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Italian Serie A Women’s League club.

The midfielder, who made her 100th appearance for South Africa in February, parted ways with Australian side Canberra United shortly afterwards.

Her other clubs include domestic sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Vaal University of Technology.

She was part of the Banyana Banyana squad that reached the final of last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana as well as playing at the World Cup in France earlier this year.