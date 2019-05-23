<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africa national women’s team head coach Desiree Ellis has included three more players in her squad to face Norway in next week’s international friendly.

The midfield duo of Nompumelelo Nyandeni, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa and goalkeeper Jessica Williams are in all line to face the Europeans in Amiens on June 2.

The trio, who are expected to return to South Africa after the game increase the number of Banyana Banyana players called up for the friendly to 26.

Meanwhile, the coach has explained her reasoning behind her decision to call up the three additional players ahead of the global showpiece event.

“For a tournament like the World Cup, you need to have players on standby in the event of an injury to the anyone in the squad that has been selected,” Ellis told media.

“The three players have been part of the Banyana Banyana set-up in recent times and know how the team plays.

“The reason we are going with them to France is that we still have a match to play and don’t want to have to call someone from back home.

“They will be at the same level of fitness as the other players so it will not be a challenge to introduce them back into the team – so in other words, we always have to be ready with our planning,” she explained.

Ellis will jet off for France on Thursday with a squad which includes Beijing Phoenix duo, Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana.

They will be joined by the quartet of Swedish-based Leandra Smeda, Gintra duo of Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe and Spain-based Ode Fulutudilu in Amiens.

Sunday’s clash with Norway, who are Nigeria’s Group A opponents will be the last warm-up game for Banyana.

Six days later, South Africa will launch their maiden Women’s World Cup outing in Group B against Spain in Le Harve.