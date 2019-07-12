<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africans on Thursday hailed Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze and Winfred Ndidi for their outstanding performances in their 2-1 quarter-final triumph over Bafana Bafana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Chukwueze was in blistering form scoring the game’s opener before William Troost-Ekong sealed the hard-fought win with a late striker to send Nigeria to the semi-finals.

The South Africans took to social media to express their delight at the displays of both players, who played major roles in the victory.

Xolani Yamani said, “The game was not for Thamsanqa Mkhize, and other players. They find it difficult to mark the Nigerian wingers. Ndidi took over the midfielder.”

“The pace from Nigerian wingers was too much. Even Sifiso Hlanti struggled against Chukwueze,” Itist Shego added.

The South Africans also blamed coach Stuart Baxter for playing “wrong tactics” in the game.

One of them, Zukisani said, “We never looked like the team that wanted to win. Honestly, I didn’t see where the goal could come from.”