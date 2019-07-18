<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Confederation of African Football (Caf) has released a list of officials that will be part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Algeria and Senegal on Friday night.

Surprisingly, Victor Gomes has been omitted despite earlier reports that the South African referee will officiate the final.

On Wednesday, Caf announced on their social media platforms that Gomes will be the man in the middle for the biggest game on the continent.

The South African Football Association (Safa) also congratulated Gomes on his appointment.

However, things changed when the football body released the names of officials who will be responsible for the encounter at the Cairo International Stadium.

According to reports, Caf made a mistake by prematurely announcing Gomes as the match referee for the final.

Gomes has been replaced by Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum with two of his assistant referees in Evarist Menkouande and Elvis Nguegoue also coming from Cameroon.

Despite Gomes’ controversial exclusion, South Africa will have at least two representatives for the Afcon final.

Efraim Benjamin Kramer will head the doping control for the match while assistant referee Zakhele Siwela has been appointed as the third assistant referee for the final in Cairo.

It is unclear at this stage whether Caf has apologised to either Gomes or Safa for the wrong communication regarding the referee’s false appointment.