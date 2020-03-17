<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare has set the record straight regarding fears that he may have contracted the coronavirus.

Monare’s coach Gavin Hunt said on the weekend that he was worried two of his players, including the midfield kingpin, had heavy flu amid the rise in the number of people who have the illness in the country.

However, Monare said in an Instagram video that he didn’t have any symptoms of the coronavirus, revealing that he was back in training after being cleared by his doctor.

“I know there are rumours going around that I have coronavirus. The things people write are dangerous to [other] people’s lives,” said Monare.





“I am good and healthy. I have never had coronavirus symptoms. I am fine now. I just got back from training. I am at home right now. I do not have the virus.”

As things stand, no PSL footballer has contracted the virus in South Africa.

However, the league took a decision to halt the upcoming matches in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The league’s executive committee, its club members and the board of governors will have an urgent meeting on Thursday, March 19 to deliberate on what the way forward should be in terms of the current season.