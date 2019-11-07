<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africa Football Association (SAFA), have finally received the R15-million prize money the South Africa national team earned at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana reached the quarterfinals of the AFCON finals in Egypt in June, which guaranteed them prize money of $1-million.

SAFA acting CEO Russell Paul has confirmed that CAF have finally paid, even though reason for the delay was not given.

“We received our prize money,” Paul tells KickOff .com.

“I think it was a million dollars, that was for finishing in the quarterfinals. Obviously you know it’s foreign exchange so it takes a bit of time to clear out. They never gave us any reason for the hold up [laughs].

“You saw there that they only paid Esperance I think last week, I think they paid Esperance their 2.5 million that they won in December already. No there was no reason given there, it was just transferring, that’s it.”