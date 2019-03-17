



The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has listed seven countries who have shown interests in staging the 2023 Women”s World Cup.

Those in the race are South Africa, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Colombia, Thailand and possible co-host between South and North Korea.

France will host this year edition in June with 24 teams across the world gearing up for action.

World football governing body, FIFA during its symposium last week invited bids for the competition.

FIFA will announce the eventual host before the end of 2019.