Bafana Bafana of South Africa have announced they will host the Super Eagles in a crucial 2019 AFCON qualifier on November 17 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Bafana’s recent matches have been staged in Durban.

However, SAFA announced that the country’s team will now play their next two AFCON qualifiers at the 80,000-capacity FNB Stadium – vs The Pirates of Seychelles on October 13 and vs Nigeria on November 7.

South Africa are second in Group E with four points, same as leaders Libya after two rounds of matches.

In June 2017, they beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo to record their first-ever win over the Eagles in an official game.