South Africa forward Thembinkosi Lorch believes they have the potential to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt.

The Orlando Pirates attacker was speaking to the media after netting the crucial goal which knocked out Egypt on Saturday night.

“It was possible [to win Afcon] from the start and now it’s all in our hands. We just have to believe that we can do it but we must not put pressure on ourselves you know,” Lorch told the media.

Together with fellow attacker Percy Tau, the duo gave the Pharaohs’ defence several headaches as they probed for a goal and eventually netted with five minutes to go.

In addition, he explained that for them to challenge for the coveted continental trophy, they must apply what coach Stuart Baxter has instructed them to do.

“We have to apply what the coaches are telling us and deliver. Yeah, obviously I am happy for the supporters at home for supporting me even if I was not getting the game time – they have been there for me,” he added.

“I had to wait for my chance grab, that’s what I did. The instruction was that we must press them high, obviously, they were watching our previous game and they were surprised when we pressed them high and it worked for us,” Lorch concluded.

Moreover, the Southern Africans will have to put the win against the hosts behind them and prepare for another tough encounter, this time against Nigeria.

The Super Eagles defeated reigning champions Cameroon earlier on Saturday, and the eagerly anticipated clash against Bafana will be staged on Wednesday.