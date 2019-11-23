<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africa will join Egypt and Ivory Coast as Africa’s representatives at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

David Notoane’s troops booked their place at next year’s world showpiece with a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Ghana in the Africa U23 Cup of Nations on Friday.

With the game locked at 2-2 penalties duly followed, and after a drama filled shoot-out, which included five misses in total, Lyle Foster drove home the winner in sudden death to clinch a third place finish for South Africa.

Egypt went on to be crowned champions of the tournament with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in Cairo.

Player of the Tournament, Ramadan Sobhi, scored an extra-time winner for the tournament hosts as they healed some of the wounds left by the senior team at the very same venue earlier this year.

South Africa qualified for the 2016 Olympics in similar fashion four years ago, while they are the lone survivors from the three African teams that made the trip to Rio de Janeiro.