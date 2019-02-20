



Nigerian midfielder Sone Aluko is on the verge of linking up with Chinese Super League outfit, Beijing Renhe from English Championship club Reading.

According to a report by football.london, Aluko who turned 30 on Tuesday, is currently in China to complete his move to East Asia.

Aluko is expected to join Beijing Renhe ahead of the start of the 2019 Chinese Super League season which begins on Friday, March 1.

It is understood he has now been granted a Visa for the move away from The Royals.

The switch is possible as the Chinese transfer window is open until Thursday, February 28.

Aluko was left out of Royals’ matchday squad for their Championship clash at Sheffield United last weekend.

He played 59 times for the club after moving from Fulham for a club-record fee in August 2017 on a four-year contract.

Chinese siblings Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li, who own Reading, also own Beijing Renhe.

Royals boss Jose Gomes hinted he would be bringing up a player from the club’s U23s squad to replace Aluko.

Reading are back in Championship action this weekend when they host Rotherham United at Madejski Stadium (Saturday, 3pm).