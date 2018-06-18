Son Heung-Min said he was disappointed with his performance in South Korea’s 1-0 loss to Sweden in the teams’ World Cup opener on Monday in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

South Korea were limited in their scoring chances as they remain winless in their last five World Cup games dating to 2010, and Son, the Tottenham forward, said that burden falls on him.

“I’m still disappointed about my performance and feel very, very sorry for my teammates because if we don’t score, it’s my fault, because I need to take the responsibility,” Son said.

When asked if it is harder to deal with that responsibility while playing for South Korea than it is with Tottenham, he said the situations are not the same.

“Of course it is a bit different, because when I play at Tottenham, every player is one of the best players,” Son said. “Sometimes, when I play for South Korea, I need to give the pass to the other players and sometimes, it is a bit different than Tottenham.”