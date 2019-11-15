<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Son Heung-Min will consider his Tottenham future next year amid fears over Mauricio Pochettino’s future at the club, Football Insider understands.

The South Korea superstar has developed into one of the outstanding players in the Premier League since being signed by Spurs in the summer of 2015.

A Tottenham source has told Football Insider that there are growing fears Son will push for the exit should, as expected, Pochettino leave when the season ends.

Son is said by the source to have major doubts about whether he can fulfil his trophy ambitions in north London.

His status is now such that he has been one of two Tottenham players named in the 30-player Ballon D’Or shortlist ahead of next month’s ceremony, along with Hugo Lloris.

Son is one of the few players in Pochettino’s side whose form has been unaffected by their dramatic slump this season.

He has scored eight goals in 15 matches and has leapfrogged the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to become a genuine untouchable in Pochettino’s starting XI alongside Harry Kane.

Since signing from Bayer Leverkusen for £22million, Son has scored 75 goals and provided 40 assists from 203 Tottenham matches.

He penned a contract last year that runs until the summer of 2023.