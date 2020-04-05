<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Somalia coach Bashir Hayford has set his sights on taking over Ghana’s vacant technical director job.

The West Africans are in search of a new man following the end of the tenure of Francis Oti Akenteng in March.

Hayford is back in Ghana after leaving his job as head coach of Somalia’s national football team in February.

“That will be the happiest time in my life because I have prepared myself very well to take up every challenge in football so that I can help serve my country,” Hayford told Footballmadeinghana.





“I will be very happy because I know what is in me, I know what I can do.

“My dream is that one day I will give what I have learnt back to the FA.

“So that [leading the technical directorate] will be my happiest day if I assume that seat.”

Hayford’s last job in Ghana was a stint in charge of the national women’s team in 2018. In 2017, he led the national women’s U17 team.

At club level, he has worked with Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, Medeama and Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) opened applications for the technical director role last month.