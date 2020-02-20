<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ever since striker, Odion Ighalo, landed at Old Trafford on a short-term loan, he has enjoyed unwavering support from Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite criticisms from some former stars and pundits.

And, after making his debut in the club’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, the Norwegian seems pleased with his latest acquisition, describing his presence as a huge boost to the squad.

“Yes, this weekend he saw the boys,” the Solskjaer, a former striker, told MUTV.

“Again, that’s going to be great for us, to not just add an extra body, but a personality, someone who can help and someone who scores goals. It gives the group a boost.”

Marcus Rashford is currently ruled out due to a back injury, but Anthony Martial did score the winner on Monday with a guided header in the first half.





Ighalo does have Premier League experience, scoring 19 goals for Watford in England’s top flight between 2015 and 2017.

Odion Ighalo’s switch to Manchester United has definitely won a lot of fans not only from Nigeria, but also his former Serie A club Udinese.

Ighalo played for the Udine-based club in Italy in 2008 before being shipped out to Watford in 2014. Both clubs are owned by Italian Giampaolo Pozzo.

And after the Nigerian made his debut against Chelsea on Monday, the Serie A club’s sports chief Pierpaolo Marino confessed there’s a source of pride seeing the 30-year-old playing for the Red Devils.

“It’s an operation that pleases us. It means that choices made at the time were suitable. He was valued by Watford, we are pleased that he has reached such great levels,” he told TMW.