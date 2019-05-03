Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is standing by David de Gea and intends to start him in Manchester United’s clash with Huddersfield despite a number of uncharacteristic errors from the Spanish goalkeeper.
The Red Devils boss said at his pre-match press conference when quizzed on a selection call between the sticks and whether De Gea will get the nod: “I would think so, yeah, or he will play.
“Sergio was injured yesterday so didn’t train, tweaked his knee, so David’s been training well this week.”
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]