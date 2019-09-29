<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





London born winger, Viv Efosa Solomon-Otabor has explained why he wants to commit his international future to Nigeria and not England, the country of his birth.

He has attributed his reason to the coaching style of Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr whom he has described as a tactical genius.

“I don’t take decision alone. I have discussed with my parents if the Nigeria Football Federation contacts me to play. But for now, I am ready. My parents want me to represent Nigeria and that is what I will do.”

“I know the competition for places in the squad wouldn’t be easy but I am a fighter who’s always prepared for a battle and I believe I can thrive under the charges of coach Gernot Rohr because he’s a tactical genius who can easily bring the best out of any player,”

“My parents have always helped me to trace my roots and it will be their wish to see me play for Nigeria,” he added.

Currently on the books of CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian Professional Football League, the energetic winger has played for Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Oxford City in the past.

In 2018 he was offered a chance to play for the England U-21 team. Aidy Boothroyd called him up for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Scotland but declined the opportunity.

The 23-year-old was born in London to parents originally from Edo state, Nigeria. His father, Victor-Banks Otabor, played for Bendel Insurance, NNPC, and Eagle Oil before moving abroad.