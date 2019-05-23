<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the family of Solomon Ogbeide, over the recent passing of the football veteran and coach, who had an illustrious career managing clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In a statement, the governor said late Ogbeide contributed significantly to sports development in Edo State, carved a niche for himself in the NPFL and paid his dues in the footballing world with a career draped with laurels.

He said, “I commiserate with the family of late Solomon Ogbeide, Bendel Insurance Football Club, Edo State Sports Commission and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on the passing of Ogbeide, whose achievement in sports leaves an indelible mark in the history of sports development in the state. He was a great football tactician and veteran coach, who worked tirelessly for the development of the game, building teams that put up good showing in national and continental football championships.”

He said the late Ogbeide was a refined gentleman, whose expertise and experience will be missed, noting, “On behalf of the people and state government, I send my condolences to his family and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss. They should be consoled by the fact that he led a boisterous life and made an indelible mark in his chosen field.”

Late Ogbeide, before his death, was the Head Coach of Lobi Stars FC since 2017. He led the Pride of Benue to the group stages of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League this year, after helping the team win the NPFL title last season.