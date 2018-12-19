Lobi Stars head coach Solomon Ogbeide has warned his players to do away with their unimpressive performance in Nairobi last weekend if they are to progress to the group stage of the Caf Champions League ahead of the return leg with Gor Mahia on Saturday in Enugu.

Ogbeide and his wards must overturn a 3-1 disadvantage recorded in the first leg if they are to realise their objective of reaching the next round and the veteran tactician has charged his players to be fired up ahead of the deciding fixture this weekend.

The coach blamed his players’ poor attitude to the game for the loss to K’Ogalo but stressed that he expects his players to come out with a view to redeem their image when the return leg holds in Enugu.

“We didn’t perform up to expectations in Kenya and this we have been to establish as we get set for the second leg this weekend and we have held series of discussions to ensure that we do not have a repeat performance,” Ogbeide told Goal.

“The first thing we must do is to put the defeat behind us and strive to stage a comeback at home. We know that we are in a tight corner and that we must score goals to progress. The players are aware of the task at hand and the technical crew is doing their part to ensure that we get the needed result that will take us to the next stage.

“It wasn’t as if our opponents are a fantastic side but we performed poorly in Nairobi and we had to admit that. We are back home and are hopeful of a fine result that should be enough to take us to the group stage. We have shown that we have the character to come back with the way we played against the Cameroonians (UMS de Loum) in the last fixture.”