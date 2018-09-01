Defender Sodiq Rasheed has signed for Danish first division club BK Fremad Amager from Remo Stars.

The 18-year-old player has agreed a year’s loan with Fremad Amager, who are 10th on the Danish first division table with six points from as many matches.

Rasheed said he is delighted to get his chance in Europe.

“I am enormously grateful to get this chance to play in Denmark,” he said.

“I was not sure if I was going back home and wait for the next transfer window.

“So, it was a great pleasure to sign a contract now and I have been at the club for over three weeks and now to be shown off to the public officially is really huge.”

He also spoke on the emphasis on tactics in Denmark and hopes to soon make his debut for his new club.

The young defender has been handed jersey number 12.