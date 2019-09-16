<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian forward Slyvester Igbonu will be looking to make his debut for FC Dynamo Moscow, at home against his parent club, FC Ufa – a matchday-9 clash of the Russian Premier League today (Monday) at the VTB Arena in Moscow.

Igbonu jettisoned Ufa, after he initially played six games for the side in the new season and completed a loan move to the White-Blues until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The FC Ebedei product had previously spent five seasons at the Neftyanik Stadium with Ufa scoring 25 goals in 108 league games and extra tqo goals in other competitions.

Today’s clash will be an epic battle with just one point separating the two sides. Going into the Round of nine game, Dynamo will be banking on Igbonu and home advantage to win and leapfrog Ufa who are currently placed 9th in the league table on 10 points – two steps and a point above Dynamo in 11th position on 9 points.

The former Midtjylland of Denmark star who has six caps for the Super Eagles was recently in Nigeria during the international break and celebrated his 29th birthday before returning to his base in Russia.