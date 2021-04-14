GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 18: Glen Kamara of Rangers clashes with Ondrej Kudela of Slavia Praha during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Rangers and Slavia Praha at Ibrox Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around Europe remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for racially abusing Glen Kamara – however the Rangers midfielder has been given his own three-game suspension for his response.


The pair clashed at the end of the Europa League last 16 second leg match at Ibrox, with Kamara reacting furiously after he was racially abused by Kudela, before several players on both sides became involved in confrontations.

A UEFA investigation has now ruled that Kudela was guilty of racism and has been banned – however Kamara will have to sit out three games himself for “assaulting another player.”

