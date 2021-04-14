



Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for racially abusing Glen Kamara – however the Rangers midfielder has been given his own three-game suspension for his response.





The pair clashed at the end of the Europa League last 16 second leg match at Ibrox, with Kamara reacting furiously after he was racially abused by Kudela, before several players on both sides became involved in confrontations.

A UEFA investigation has now ruled that Kudela was guilty of racism and has been banned – however Kamara will have to sit out three games himself for “assaulting another player.”