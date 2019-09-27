<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Czech Republic club Slavia Prague have congratulated Peter Olayinka for making the 23-man Super Eagles list for the first time ahead of the international friendly against Brazil on October 13 in Singapore.

The Nigerian who is the only new face in the senior team hit the headlines following his goal against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Well done, Olie!

Peter Olayinka is in the Super Eagles squad for their match against @CBF_Futebol in October! #slaviaprague #SoarSuperEagles,” read a tweet on Slavia official Twitter handle.

Before his goal against Inter, Olayinka who is 23 years old has also scored two goals in seven league appearances this season.