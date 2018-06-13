The Super Eagles wish to go past the ‘Group of Death’ at the World Cup in Russia despite predictions they cannot, according to captain Mikel Obi.

Nigeria are drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland and open their campaign on Saturday against Croatia in Kaliningrad.

“Like in life, if they tell you can’t do something, you want to prove them wrong,” Mikel said at a press briefing in Essentuki today.

“We were in a difficult group in the qualifiers and we managed to top that group.

“We want to use this motivation to get out of this very difficult group.”

He restated that the unity in the team at this World Cup will help the Eagles in their quest to defy the bookmakers.

“There is togetherness, unity in the team and the credit is to the coach,” he offered.

“We lacked that at the last World Cup.

“The chemistry among teammates is important especially on the pitch.”