Super Eagle’s captain Mikel Obi has said that his further stay in the national team would be determined by future realities.

Mikel, who agreed that the team had a disappointing outing against Argentina in the last group D match at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday, disclosed this at a post match conference.

‘‘My continued stay in the Super Eagles will be determined by future realities, but I love the team.

“It is very young, disciplined and supportive,” he said.

Nigeria failed to advance into the second round courtesy of a 1-2 loss to the Argentines in the last group match played at St. Petersburg stadium.

Speaking on whether he would be available for Nigeria’s outings in the next African Cup of Nations, Mikel said: “We should wait for the Eagles to qualify first.’’

‘‘I hope I can still be around but that will depend on if the team qualify,’’ he said.

On his assessment of the team’s performance in the match, Mikel said: “It was a day we did everything we could but failed to qualify.

‘‘In second half, we played well but luck was not on our side. It is a young team and we will be back in four years’ time.’’

Talking of the welfare situation and administration of the team under him, Mikel said everything was wonderful and exciting.

‘‘We have everything going well for us, the team was fantastic and friendly and the football authorities treated us well.

‘‘Most especially, our travel arrangements were superb and I have never experienced it before,’’ the Eagles’ captain said.