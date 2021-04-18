



Former Manchester United manager, Alex Ferguson, has said the idea of a breakaway European Super League, would be a departure from 70 years of football history.

According to the Scot, fans love the Champions League as it is.

There are reports that about 15 of Europe’s biggest clubs are in talks to launch a breakaway league.

The league which is planned to start in the 2023/2024 season, already has a $6 billion (£4.3bn) fund backing the project.

“Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football,” Ferguson told Reuters.





“Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup, for a small provincial club in Scotland it was like climbing Mount Everest.

“Everton are spending £500 million to build a new stadium with the ambition to play in Champions League. Fans all over love the competition as it is.

“In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights.

He added: “I’m not sure Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision making process.”